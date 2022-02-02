Maj. Garret ‘Toro’ Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) commander and pilot, performs a four-point turn during practice at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The VDT participates in air shows all across the United States to inspire the next generation of pilots and maintainers for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7038720
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-ZB805-487
|Resolution:
|3958x2827
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
