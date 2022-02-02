F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice

Maj. Garret ‘Toro’ Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) commander and pilot, performs a four-point turn during practice at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The VDT participates in air shows all across the United States to inspire the next generation of pilots and maintainers for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

