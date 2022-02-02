Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice [Image 8 of 11]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Garret ‘Toro’ Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) commander and pilot, performs an aerial maneuver during practice at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The VDT participates in air shows all across the United States to inspire the next generation of pilots and maintainers for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:54
    Photo ID: 7038717
    VIRIN: 220202-F-ZB805-353
    Resolution: 4229x3021
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice
    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    Airshow
    Shaw AFB
    Venom
    F16ViperDemo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT