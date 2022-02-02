Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour [Image 14 of 15]

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220202-N-FA490-1399 MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 2, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 00:38
    Photo ID: 7038108
    VIRIN: 220202-N-FA490-1399
    Resolution: 7220x4061
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour
    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 7
    USS Jackson
    featurehighlight
    USS Jackson (LCS 6)
    HSC 23 Wildcards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT