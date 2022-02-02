USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour

220202-N-FA490-1324 MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 2, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Mike Feay, center, from Papillion, Nebraska, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), describes search and rescue capabilities of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on the flight deck of Jackson. Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson and HSC-23 are on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

