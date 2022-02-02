USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour

220202-N-FA490-1293 MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 2, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors, members of the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

