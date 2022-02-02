USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour

220202-N-FA490-1406 MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 2, 2022) – Lt. Chris Williams, right, from Anaheim, California, answers questions from members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, during a tour of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 by PO3 Andrew Langholf