    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour [Image 6 of 15]

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220202-N-FA490-1303 MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 2, 2022) – Lt. Chris Williams, right, from Anaheim, California, answers a question from a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, during a tour of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 00:42
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Hometown: ANAHEIM, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jackson (LCS 6) Hosts Tour [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7
    USS Jackson
    featurehighlight
    USS Jackson (LCS 6)
    HSC 23 Wildcards

