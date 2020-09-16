Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations [Image 6 of 10]

    New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations

    SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Valdez 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    New Mexico Army National Guard aircrew and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, prepare to pull away from a high-elevation landing zone in the mountains of northern New Mexico, September 16, 2020. New Mexico’s high altitude and desert temperature require regular training and experienced aviators to safely conduct rescue, search, and fire-fighting missions in support of New Mexico civil authorities.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 20:37
    Photo ID: 7037931
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-JQ500-0468
    Resolution: 3747x2677
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: SANTA FE, NM, US 
    Hometown: SANTA FE, NM, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter
    New Mexico Army National Guard
    168th Aviation Regiment

