New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations

New Mexico Army National Guard aircrew and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, prepare to pull away from a high-elevation landing zone in the mountains of northern New Mexico, September 16, 2020. New Mexico’s high altitude and desert temperature require regular training and experienced aviators to safely conduct rescue, search, and fire-fighting missions in support of New Mexico civil authorities.

