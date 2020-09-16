Spc. David Ortiz, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, displays unit motto before entering a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Santa Fe, NM, September 16, 2020. Golf Company aviators frequently receive search-and-rescue missions in their aeromedical evacuation (MEDEVAC) role, also known as “dust off,” to support New Mexico agencies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2020 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7037927 VIRIN: 200916-Z-JQ500-0156 Resolution: 4302x2860 Size: 3.69 MB Location: SANTA FE, NM, US Hometown: SANTA FE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.