Spc. David Ortiz, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, displays unit motto before entering a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Santa Fe, NM, September 16, 2020. Golf Company aviators frequently receive search-and-rescue missions in their aeromedical evacuation (MEDEVAC) role, also known as “dust off,” to support New Mexico agencies.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 20:36
|Photo ID:
|7037927
|VIRIN:
|200916-Z-JQ500-0156
|Resolution:
|4302x2860
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|SANTA FE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|SANTA FE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT