New Mexico Army National Guard aviators, with Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, conduct UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter hoist calibration procedures with 600-pound test payload at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Santa Fe, NM, September 16, 2020. Calibrating the hoist requires focus and coordination between both pilots and crew chief to safely “season” the hoist cable while the aircraft hovers. The hoist system contributes significantly to Golf Company’s aeromedical evacuation (MEDEVAC) capability when called by New Mexico authorities to conduct search-and-rescue.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2020 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 20:37 Photo ID: 7037929 VIRIN: 200916-Z-JQ500-0354 Resolution: 3217x2297 Size: 1.52 MB Location: SANTA FE, NM, US Hometown: SANTA FE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.