UH-60 Black Hawk, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, awaits maintenance before returning to operational flight status at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Santa Fe, NM, September 15, 2020. The American flag reflected in the window hangs in the maintenance hangar bay around the clock. Black Hawks require regular maintenance intervals to support persistent training by pilots and aircrews to safely perform rescue and support missions in New Mexico’s high altitude terrain and desert.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2020 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7037926 VIRIN: 200915-Z-JQ500-0074 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 8.26 MB Location: SANTA FE, NM, US Hometown: SANTA FE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.