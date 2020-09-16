New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dominic Anderson, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, prepares to enter cockpit of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Santa Fe, NM, September 16, 2020. Golf Company aviators conduct regular training to maintain pilot and aircrew qualifications to safely perform rescue and support operations in New Mexico’s high altitude terrain and desert.

