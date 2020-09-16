New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations

1ST Lt. Nathan Pawlik, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, settles into cockpit of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Santa Fe, NM, September 16, 2020. Golf Company aviators conduct regular training to maintain pilot and aircrew qualifications to safely perform rescue and support operations in New Mexico’s high altitude terrain and desert.
