    U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors

    ROSS SEA

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Thomas Przybyla, executive officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), presents a speech about earning the Antarctica service medal and the history of Coast Guard’s red nose sailors while underway in the Ross Sea, Antarctica, Jan. 9, 2022. A red nose sailor is any sailor who crossed the Antarctic Circle (66°33’South latitude) and Coast Guard tradition authorizes sailors who have cross the Antarctic Circle to wear red ball caps as a symbol of pride. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Antarctica
    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps
    Red Nose

