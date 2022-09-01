U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Thomas Przybyla, executive officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), presents a speech about earning the Antarctica service medal and the history of Coast Guard’s red nose sailors while underway in the Ross Sea, Antarctica, Jan. 9, 2022. A red nose sailor is any sailor who crossed the Antarctic Circle (66°33’South latitude) and Coast Guard tradition authorizes sailors who have cross the Antarctic Circle to wear red ball caps as a symbol of pride. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 01:11
|Photo ID:
|7037030
|VIRIN:
|220109-G-AF140-1007
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|500.43 KB
|Location:
|ROSS SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
