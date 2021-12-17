Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)

    LYTTELTON, NEW ZEALAND

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    John Ahearn (left) and Karl Thompson (right), members of the Royal New Zealand Navy, have a conversation on bridge of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) while in transit to Lyttelton, New Zealand, Dec. 17, 2021. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand and New Zealand Navy came aboard Polar Star for a weekend transit from Wellington to Lyttelton, New Zealand to experience what the crew does underway. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7037024
    VIRIN: 211217-G-AF140-1035
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: LYTTELTON, NZ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)
    U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)
    U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)
    U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)
    U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors
    U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors
    U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors
    U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors
    U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antarctica
    Royal New Zealand Navy
    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT