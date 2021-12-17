U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)

John Ahearn (left) and Karl Thompson (right), members of the Royal New Zealand Navy, have a conversation on bridge of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) while in transit to Lyttelton, New Zealand, Dec. 17, 2021. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand and New Zealand Navy came aboard Polar Star for a weekend transit from Wellington to Lyttelton, New Zealand to experience what the crew does underway. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

