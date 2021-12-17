Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)

    U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)

    LYTTELTON, NEW ZEALAND

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s (WAGB 10) crew look out the starboard side of the cutter’s bow while in transit from Wellington, New Zealand to Lyttelton, New Zealand, Dec. 17, 2021. The cutter made a port call and logistics stop in New Zealand on its way to Antarctica where the cutter will spend more than a month breaking ice to foster the resupply of McMurdo Station, the United States’ largest Antarctic research hub. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    TAGS

    Antarctica
    Royal New Zealand Navy
    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps

