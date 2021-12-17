Members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s (WAGB 10) crew look out the starboard side of the cutter’s bow while in transit from Wellington, New Zealand to Lyttelton, New Zealand, Dec. 17, 2021. The cutter made a port call and logistics stop in New Zealand on its way to Antarctica where the cutter will spend more than a month breaking ice to foster the resupply of McMurdo Station, the United States’ largest Antarctic research hub. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 01:11 Photo ID: 7037025 VIRIN: 211217-G-AF140-1042 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 2.71 MB Location: LYTTELTON, NZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.