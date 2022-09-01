U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star (WAGB 10) inducts new red nose sailors

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. William Woitrya, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), shakes hands with Petty Officer 2nd Class Joel Behr, a boatswains mate assigned to Polar Star’s deck department, during quarters, Jan. 9, 2022, while underway in the Ross Sea, Antarctica. Behr has completed one an Arctic West Winter deployment with the Polar Star where he became a blue nose sailor by crossing the Arctic Circle, this year he earned his Antarctica service ribbon and became a red nose sailor, a sailor who cross the Antarctic Circle. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Location: ROSS SEA