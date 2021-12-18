Representatives from the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand and Royal New Zealand Navy stand on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s (WAGB 10) flight deck while transiting to Lyttelton, New Zealand from Wellington, New Zealand, Dec. 18, 2021. Polar Star extended an invitation to the U.S. Embassy and New Zealand Navy to come aboard Polar Star for a weekend transit from Wellington to Lyttelton to experience the underway lifestyle of Polar Star’s crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 01:11 Photo ID: 7037021 VIRIN: 211218-G-AF140-1076 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 1.49 MB Location: WELLINGTON, NZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.