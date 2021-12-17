U.S. Embassy and Royal New Zealand Navy representatives set sail with Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10)

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. William Woityra (right), commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), explains to Karl Thompson (left), a member of the Royal New Zealand Navy, the role of each person on the bridge of the cutter, Dec. 17, 2021, while in transit to Lyttelton, New Zealand. The U.S. Embassy and New Zealand Navy representatives came aboard Polar Star for a weekend transit from Wellington to Lyttelton, New Zealand to experience what the crew does underway. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

