U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Baird, 163d Operations Support Squadron commander, shares a laugh with a fellow California Air National Guard Airman during his assumption of command ceremony, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2022. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7036623
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-SK378-0346
|Resolution:
|4388x2920
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 163d OSS Assumption of Command [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
