163d OSS Assumption of Command

March Air Reserve Base Airmen host an Assumption of Command ceremony for incoming 163d Operations Support Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Michael Baird at March ARB, Feb. 5, 2022. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

