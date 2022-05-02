163d OSS Assumption of Command

Airmen of the 163d Operations Support Squadron stand in formation during an Assumption of Command ceremony for incoming 163d OSS Commander Lt. Col. Michael Baird at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2022. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

