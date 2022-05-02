163d OSS Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Baird assumes command of the 163d Operations Support Squadron during a ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2022. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)
