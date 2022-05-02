U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Baird, 163d Operations Support Squadron commander, hugs Master Sgt. Neil Ballecer, 163d Operations Group first sergeant, after the 163d OSS assumption of command ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2022. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

