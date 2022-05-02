163d OSS Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shaw, 163d Operations Group commander (left), hands a guidon to Lt. Col. Michael Baird, 163d Operations Support Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2022. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

