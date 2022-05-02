Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163d OSS Assumption of Command [Image 10 of 15]

    163d OSS Assumption of Command

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez 

    163rd Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shaw, 163d Operations Group commander (left), hands a guidon to Lt. Col. Michael Baird, 163d Operations Support Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 5, 2022. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 18:02
    Photo ID: 7036620
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-SK378-0303
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    Leader
    ANG
    Commander
    Air Power
    AoC

