US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Norberto Gonzalez, far right, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, trains members of the Ämari Air Base Fire Department on emergency response protocols for an F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Jan. 29, 2022. While at Ämari AB the Estonian firefighters are the responding unit in the event of an emergency. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe. These locations are critical for a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

