US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Norberto Gonzalez, far right, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, identifies key components of an F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., to members of the Ämari Air Base Fire Department at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Jan. 29, 2022. The 48 CES familiarized the Estonian firefighters on the F-15E Strike Eagle emergency response protocols. European partners and U.S. forces continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises to enhance interoperability and improve regional cooperation and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

