    US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP [Image 7 of 8]

    US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    01.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Norberto Gonzalez, far right, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, identifies key components of an F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., to members of the Ämari Air Base Fire Department at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Jan. 29, 2022. The 48 CES familiarized the Estonian firefighters on the F-15E Strike Eagle emergency response protocols. European partners and U.S. forces continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises to enhance interoperability and improve regional cooperation and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    This work, US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Multinational
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    Enhanced Air Policing

