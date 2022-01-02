US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Taylor, right, 336th Fighter Squadron pilot from the 4th Fighter Wing located at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., meets with Estonian joint terminal attack controllers during familiarization training at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 1, 2022. The training allowed the 336 FS and Estonian JTACs the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the aircraft and its capabilities to conduct future training and operational missions together. U.S. European Command, NATO allies and partners continue to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness by increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

