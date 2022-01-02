US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Taylor, 336th Fighter Squadron pilot from the 4th Fighter Wing located at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., explains the capabilities of an F-15E Strike Eagle to Estonian joint terminal attack controllers during a NATO enhanced Air Policing mission at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 1, 2022. U.S. European Command, NATO allies and partners continue to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness by increasing interoperability. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across the continent to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

