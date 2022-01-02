Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP [Image 2 of 8]

    US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Taylor, right, 336th Fighter Squadron pilot from the 4th Fighter Wing located at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., conducts familiarization training for Estonian joint terminal attack controllers at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 1, 2022. U.S. European Command, NATO allies and partners continue to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness by increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Multinational
    F-15E
    4th FW
    US Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa
    enhanced Air Policing

