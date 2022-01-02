US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Taylor, right, 336th Fighter Squadron pilot from the 4th Fighter Wing located at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., conducts familiarization training for Estonian joint terminal attack controllers at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 1, 2022. U.S. European Command, NATO allies and partners continue to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness by increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE