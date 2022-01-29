Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP [Image 6 of 8]

    US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    01.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and Ämari Air Base Fire Department walk on the flightline at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Jan. 29, 2022. The 48 CES familiarized the Estonian firefighters on the F-15E Strike Eagle emergency response protocols. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe. These locations are critical for a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 10:28
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
    NATO
    Multinational
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    Enhanced Air Policing

