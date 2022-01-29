US, Estonian air forces partner during NATO eAP

Members of the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and Ämari Air Base Fire Department walk on the flightline at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Jan. 29, 2022. The 48 CES familiarized the Estonian firefighters on the F-15E Strike Eagle emergency response protocols. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe. These locations are critical for a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 01.29.2022
Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE