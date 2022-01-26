GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, right, commander, Naval Service Training Command, presents Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell, from Kellyville, Oklahoma, with an award for bluejacket of the year. The Navy League hosted a sailor of the year Ceremony at the Lone Sailor Museum for Naval Station Great Lakes and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7026352
|VIRIN:
|220126-N-WX604-1011
|Resolution:
|4897x4834
|Size:
|727.11 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
