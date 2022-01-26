Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, right, commander, Naval Service Training Command, presents Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon McPhan, from Chicago, with an award for junior sailor of the year. The Navy League hosted a sailor of the year Ceremony at the Lone Sailor Museum for Naval Station Great Lakes and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:54
    Photo ID: 7026351
    VIRIN: 220126-N-WX604-1010
    Resolution: 5637x4583
    Size: 828.5 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony
    Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Navy
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT