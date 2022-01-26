Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Jacket of the Year: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 26, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Year in an awards ceremony December 30, 2021.
    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Goodell, from Kellyville, Oklahoma, was named Blue Jacket of the Year for Great Lakes. Goodell is Great Lakes’ security department delta section assistant lead petty officer. He has been in the Navy and onboard NSGL for over two years.
    “I feel honored to be recognized as NSGL’s Bluejacket of the Year. I am happy to be able to carry the title and make my command proud,” said Goodell.
    Goodell is a partrol officer at NSGl and is responsible for the safety and security of all personnel on the installation.
    “My favorite part about the navy is the comradery with peers I work with,” said Goodell.
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

