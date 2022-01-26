GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, right, commander, Naval Service Training Command, presents Retail Specialist 1st Class Opeyemi Akintide, from New York, with an award for sailor of the year. The Navy League hosted a sailor of the year Ceremony at the Lone Sailor Museum for Naval Station Great Lakes and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:54 Photo ID: 7026350 VIRIN: 220126-N-WX604-1009 Resolution: 5945x4877 Size: 642.87 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.