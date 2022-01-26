GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 26, 2022) Sailors pose for a group photo during a sailor of the year ceremony. The Navy League hosted a sailor of the year Ceremony at the Lone Sailor Museum for Naval Station Great Lakes and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 11:55
|Photo ID:
|7026353
|VIRIN:
|220126-N-WX604-1012
|Resolution:
|5810x4299
|Size:
|843.81 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT