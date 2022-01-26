GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 26, 2022) A Sailor sings the National Anthom during the parading of colors. The Navy League hosted a sailor of the year ceremony at the Lone Sailor Museum for Naval Station Great Lakes and tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:54 Photo ID: 7026349 VIRIN: 220126-N-WX604-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 840.61 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy League Sailor of the Year Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.