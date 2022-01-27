220127-N-DW158-2012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 27, 2022) Sailors don firefighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 20:06
|Photo ID:
|7025408
|VIRIN:
|220127-N-DW158-2012
|Resolution:
|6996x4669
|Size:
|939.24 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters Drill [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
