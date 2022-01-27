220127-N-DW158-2004 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 27, 2022) Sailors don firefighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 20:06 Photo ID: 7025406 VIRIN: 220127-N-DW158-2004 Resolution: 4912x6390 Size: 957.68 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters Drill [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.