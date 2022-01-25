USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Anchor Chain Release

220125-N-YX844-1498 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 25, 2022) Sailors stand by to perform maintenance on the starboard anchor chain aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 20:06
|Photo ID:
|7025398
|VIRIN:
|220125-N-YX844-1498
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
