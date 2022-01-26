USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Wardroom Galley

220126-N-CW176-1039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Brian Kendall, from Charlotte, North Carolina, makes coleslaw in the Wardroom galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Mitchell)

Date Taken: 01.26.2022