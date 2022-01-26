Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Wardroom Galley [Image 19 of 31]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Wardroom Galley

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220126-N-CW176-1048 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Brian Kendall, from Charlotte, North Carolina, makes coleslaw in Wardroom galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 20:06
    Photo ID: 7025402
    VIRIN: 220126-N-CW176-1048
    Resolution: 6349x4237
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Wardroom Galley [Image 31 of 31], by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Galley
    Culinary Specialist
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

