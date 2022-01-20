Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour

U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, chief of safety and commander, Air Force Safety Center, center left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey W. Pixley, Commander, 737 Training Group, left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin James, Safety career field manager, center right, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel P. Anderson, Senior Enlisted Leader, 737 Training Group, right, render salutes to the U.S. flag during the national anthem as part of basic military graduation, Jan. 20, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Leavitt was the reviewing official for the ceremony and spoke about her experiences in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

Date Taken: 01.20.2022
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US