U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, chief of safety and commander, Air Force Safety Center, salutes Airmen during basic military graduation, Jan. 20, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Leavitt was the reviewing official for the ceremony and spoke about her experiences in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 09:21 Photo ID: 7022922 VIRIN: 220120-F-FV908-116 Resolution: 7836x5224 Size: 20.99 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.