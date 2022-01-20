U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, left, chief of safety and commander, Air Force Safety Center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin James, right, safety career field manager, speak to students assigned to the 344th Training Squadron, Jan. 20, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. It was Leavitt’s first visit to the 37th Training Group, 344th Training Squadron since taking over as Chief of Safety in August 2021. The 344th trains enlisted occupational safety professionals to receive their designation as 1S0’s and enlisted weapons safety managers to receive their initial skills training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 09:21 Photo ID: 7022927 VIRIN: 220120-F-FV908-293 Resolution: 6518x4345 Size: 19.25 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt 344 Training Squadron tour [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.