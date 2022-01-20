Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour

U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, Chief of Safety and Commander, Air Force Safety Center, (center), U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey W. Pixley, Commander, 737 Training Group, (left) and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin James, Safety career field manager, (right) stand Jan. 20, 2022, during basic military graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Texas. Leavitt was the reviewing official for the ceremony and spoke about her experiences in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

