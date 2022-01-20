Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour [Image 3 of 8]

    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, chief of safety and commander, Air Force Safety Center, left, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Tiesha Douglas, honor graduate, following basic training graduation, Jan. 20, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Leavitt was the reviewing official for the ceremony and spoke about her experiences in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 09:21
    Photo ID: 7022923
    VIRIN: 220120-F-FV908-193
    Resolution: 6840x4560
    Size: 18.38 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour
    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour
    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour
    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt 344 Training Squadron tour
    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour
    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour
    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt 344 Training Squadron tour
    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt 344 Training Squadron tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT