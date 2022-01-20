Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour [Image 5 of 8]

    Maj Gen Jeannie M. Leavitt BMT Tour

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, chief of safety and commander, Air Force Safety Center, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin James, Safety career field manager, center right, pose for a group photo with the U.S. Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment 1, following basic training graduation where Leavitt served as the reviewing official for the graduation, Jan. 20, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Leavitt invited Det.1 to the graduation as a mentoring opportunity and originally stood it up. The detachment started with only one person in October 2018 with a mission to inform, influence, and inspire tomorrow’s leaders through innovative outreach opportunities that focus on diversity in recruiting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

