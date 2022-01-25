Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 [Image 21 of 21]

    U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda (left); Rwandan Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff; U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander; Rwandan Air Force Lt. Gen. Jean Jacques Mupenzi, Rwandan Air Chief of Staff and Peter H. Vrooman, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda, walk to a group photo during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 23:39
    Photo ID: 7022536
    VIRIN: 012522-F-MI569-0606
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: KIGALI, RW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Rwanda
    African Air Chief Symposium
    AACS 22

