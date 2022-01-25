U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022

(From the left) U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander; His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; Peter H. Vrooman, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda and Rwandan Air Force Lt. Gen. Jean Jacques Mupenzi, Rwandan Air Chief of Staff, stand for the playing of the U.S. and Rwanda national anthems during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

